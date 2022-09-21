- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Appoints Members of Expediency Council for New Term
By Staff, Agencies
Leader of the Islamic Republic His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the members of the Expediency Council on Tuesday for the next 5-year period.
In a decree he issued on Tuesday, Imam Khamenei described the Expediency Council as one of the most important legal institutions in the Islamic Republic which has two major duties: Resolving the differences or conflicts between the parliament and the Guardian Council and playing a special and effective role in determining the Establishment's general policies, which includes the most strategic decisions in administrating the country's affairs.
Former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has remained as the chairman of the council.
Members of the council are chosen by the Leader every five years.
Comments
- Related News