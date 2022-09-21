Ansarullah Leader: Sept. 2014 Revolution Foiled US Plots to Gain Control of Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the United States tried to ignite chaos in Yemen to take full control of the country, but the popular revolution of 2014 thwarted the plots.

Sayyed al-Houthi made the remarks in a speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital of Sanaaa on Tuesday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the September 21 revolution against a Saudi-backed regime in the country and its removal from power.

In 2014, the people of Yemen staged a popular uprising against the Saudi-backed unpopular regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The Ansarullah movement took control of the Sanaa-based government on September 21 after widespread protests across the country, followed by Hadi’s escape to Riyadh.

“The September 21 revolution, from the religious, moral and national point of view, was and still is a requisite [for the country] and benefits our nation,” Houthi said. “The revolutionary movement was broad in its title, goals, and popular momentum, and it did not belong to a specific group but rather to all Yemeni people.”

Stressing that the Yemeni revolution took place at the time when American policies held sway in the country, the Ansarullah leader said such policies plunged Yemen into total destruction and the US tried to use the conflicts at the beginning of the revolution to its own advantage.

“Before the revolution, the American ambassador was the president of Yemen,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding, “The Americans tried to exploit the independence of our nation and dominate our country indirectly and without war. The American plot was based on increasing the political divide in line with the internal disintegration of our country.”

He said the United States adopted a destructive policy for Yemen and did not care about the interests of the Yemeni people, adding, “Washington was working to escalate chaos in Yemen, and it was the movement of the Yemeni people that thwarted the plots of the United States and its allies.”

The Ansarullah leader said the US was working to strip the Yemeni army of its military capabilities, and that Washington had turned its embassy in Sanaa into a headquarters for managing all sabotage activities in Yemen.

“All Yemeni parties were sure that what the American ambassador in Sanaa was doing represented a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and independence,” Sayyed al-Houthi said. “There were Yemeni political parties that were responding to American demands, but the movement of the Yemeni people left the Americans confused.”

Sayyed al-Houthi also said the aggression against Yemen revealed the reality of those who want to continue their domination over it and that of their hostile policy.

“The aggression targeted government facilities and service facilities, which shows the American intentions to destroy everything in our country,” he said. “The coalition of aggression destroyed all infrastructure, and targeted even courts, prisons, cemeteries, schools and others.”

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that, “The coalition of aggression and traitors among our people are plundering the Yemeni oil wealth, and controlling Yemen's resources.”

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — the closest allies of the US in the region after the ‘Israeli’ regime — have been waging the war on Yemen since March 2015.

The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement. The Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives.

The war, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen’s defense forces, which feature the country’s army and its allied Popular Committees, have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the aggression.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Ansarullah leader lashed out at a move by a few Arab countries to normalize their relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, saying Yemen stood against such a US-inspired move.