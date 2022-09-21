No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

China Offers Friendly Warning to US

China Offers Friendly Warning to US
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A Cold War between China and the US would be a “disaster” for both countries and for the whole world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Monday, after meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

During their meeting in New York, Wang Yi described Kissinger, who played a vital role in normalizing relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s, as a “good friend of the Chinese people.”

However, Beijing’s most senior diplomat cautioned that “an outbreak of a new Cold War will be a disaster for China and the US, as well as other parts of the world,” urging Washington to adopt a rational and pragmatic policy towards China.

According to the minister, Washington could do that by honoring its previous recognition of China’s position that Taiwan is part of its territory under the ‘One China’ policy.

Wang Yi said the recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island was detrimental for Sino-US relations, as was the US Congress’ Taiwan Policy Act 2022. The latter document, which was backed by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, aims to provide Taipei with billions of dollars in security assistance.

Wang went on to say that the US has “a wrong perception of China”, viewing it as “its most prominent rival and a long-term challenger”.

“Some people even described successful stories of China-US exchanges as failed ones. By doing so, they respect neither history nor themselves,” the statement read.

Peaceful reunification with Taiwan is China’s “best wish,” Wang said, adding that Beijing would do its best to achieve this end. He said, however, that the more “rampant” Taiwan’s independence-affirming activities become, “the less likely” the issue can be resolved peacefully.

His comments come after US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that American troops would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China. This statement drew ire from Beijing, which said that it “deplores and firmly opposes” such a stance.

Taiwan has governed itself since nationalist forces led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to the island in 1949, after they lost the civil war to the Communists. The US government has, since the 1970s, officially recognized but not endorsed China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

China Taiwan UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
China Offers Friendly Warning to US

China Offers Friendly Warning to US

12 hours ago
Pelosi’s ’Loud Announcements’ On Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Conflict Destabilizing - Kremlin

Pelosi’s ’Loud Announcements’ On Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Conflict Destabilizing - Kremlin

22 hours ago
Source: Senior Indonesian Official on Secret Visit to “Israeli” Entity

Source: Senior Indonesian Official on Secret Visit to “Israeli” Entity

22 hours ago
Iranian, Qatari FMs Discuss JCPOA Revival Talks, Vow to Expand Mutual Ties

Iranian, Qatari FMs Discuss JCPOA Revival Talks, Vow to Expand Mutual Ties

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 09:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: Saddam’s regime leaned on the Western regimes, so he attacked the Eastern ones.
Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution formed not only a political loss for a specific era in the life of arrogant powers, but rather a threat to the imperial regimes.
Imam Khamenei: The global arrogance such as America, the West and the Soviet Union formed a major front in supporting Saddam in his war on Iran.
Imam Khamenei: We must unveil the truths of the Holy Defense period that are not known to many young people
Imam Khamenei: The Holy Defense period contains many meanings and incidents that extends from the past to the future