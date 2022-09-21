No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak
folder_openAfrica... access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Uganda’s health ministry has announced the first fatal case of Ebola in the East African nation in three years, declaring an outbreak of a rare strain of the highly contagious virus in the central district of Mubende.

The victim was a 24-year-old man, who showed symptoms of the virus and later died, Diana Atwine, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The patient had a high fever, diarrhea and abdominal pains, and was vomiting blood before he died, she added.

“We want to inform the country that we have an outbreak of Ebola, which we confirmed yesterday,” Atwine said.

According to the African office of the World Health Organization [WHO], eight people with suspected cases of “the relatively rare Sudan strain” are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mubende.

“Uganda is no stranger to effective Ebola control. Thanks to its expertise, action has been taken quickly to detect the virus, and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa’s regional director, said in a statement.

Uganda last reported an outbreak of the Sudan strain in 2012. It was also hit by the Ebola Zaire strain in 2019, with at least five people dying from the disease at that time.

Ebola was identified in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of Congo [then Zaire], which borders Uganda, and has since then killed some 15,000 people across the African continent.

The often fatal viral haemorrhagic fever spreads among humans through body fluids. The natural hosts of Ebola are bats.

WHO uganda ebola

Comments

  1. Related News
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak

13 hours ago
Nigeriens March to Protest the French Military Presence in Their Country

Nigeriens March to Protest the French Military Presence in Their Country

22 hours ago
South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent

South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent

3 days ago
Somali Envoy Calls for More UN Aid for Country on Brink of Famine

Somali Envoy Calls for More UN Aid for Country on Brink of Famine

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-09-2022 Hour: 09:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Imam Khamenei: Saddam’s regime leaned on the Western regimes, so he attacked the Eastern ones.
Imam Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution formed not only a political loss for a specific era in the life of arrogant powers, but rather a threat to the imperial regimes.
Imam Khamenei: The global arrogance such as America, the West and the Soviet Union formed a major front in supporting Saddam in his war on Iran.
Imam Khamenei: We must unveil the truths of the Holy Defense period that are not known to many young people
Imam Khamenei: The Holy Defense period contains many meanings and incidents that extends from the past to the future