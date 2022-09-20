No Script

Ex-‘Israeli’ Spy Chief: ‘Israel’ Compromised On Maritime Border To Avoid The Danger Of Escalation

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff

The former head of the Military Intelligence Division in the Zionist occupation army, Amos Yaldin, claimed that ‘Israel’ has abandoned several points to help the Lebanese people find an exit to their difficult situation, admitting that the aim of this was to avoid the danger of any possible escalation with the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

As cited by ‘Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper, Yaldin alleged that ‘Israel’ is flexible on the level the maritime borders as it wants neighbors who don’t have anything to lose. “We don’t want Gaza in Lebanon. ‘Israel’ doesn’t want Lebanon to sink.”

The former Zionist intelligence chief further claimed that “It is important to understand that the one preventing the end of the situation is Hezbollah Secretary General [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah].”

In a way or another, ‘Israel’ has accepted the Lebanese line, according to Yaldin.

