Hezbollah Journo Challenges IOF Troops as He Broadcasts from Border

By Staff, Agencies

A journalist working for Hezbollah’s TV channel broadcast from south Lebanon, particularly the “Israeli”-occupied Shebaa Farms area in recent days, just meters from “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] soldiers, challenging them and calling them impotent.

Ali Shoeib, who works for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV network, can be seen in the footage standing just a few steps from “Israeli”-occupied Lebanese territory. Behind him, three IOF soldiers and a tank, on the “Israeli” occupied side of the border, staring at him closely.

In the broadcast, Shoeib said, “The ‘Israeli’ soldier that stands here will not dare to come any closer, only because of Hezbollah’s protection. I can only dare to stand here because of the defense Hezbollah provides from this cowardly enemy.”

Shoeib tells viewers that he is standing on liberated Lebanese land, while the soldiers are located on occupied land of the Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

“We are covering the fear and concern of the ‘Israeli’ occupation army because of the Lebanese that are coming to this area,” he said.