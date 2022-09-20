No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Politico: Ukraine Unlikely to Get F-16s Soon

Politico: Ukraine Unlikely to Get F-16s Soon
folder_openUnited States access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

If the US decides to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, it could take two to three years before Kiev could actually get them, Politico reports citing US Air Force general, James Hecker.

Hecker, who heads US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa [USAFE-AFAFRICA] is said to have made the prediction during a speech on Monday at an annual Air Force Association conference.

According to Politico, Hecker put the delay down to logistical and training issues, but said he believed that Ukraine could get the US-made warplanes sometime in the future, because “folks are starting to think more long term.”

The outlet reported last week that the US government was considering sending F-16s and Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, expecting that the conflict with Russia would last for years.

Washington has stepped up its arms shipments throughout the conflict, eventually agreeing to provide multi-launch rocket systems, such as HIMARS, as well as long-range artillery platforms.

The US has been sending increasingly heavier weapons to Kiev, stating that it would provide military aid for as long as it takes to push Russian forces from every part of the territory that Ukraine claims under its sovereignty.

However, the Pentagon has so far refrained from sending some of its more sophisticated weapons, such as heavy armor or fighter jets, instead agreeing to facilitate transfers of Soviet-era equipment from third countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic.

Russia ukraine f16 UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Politico: Ukraine Unlikely to Get F-16s Soon

Politico: Ukraine Unlikely to Get F-16s Soon

7 hours ago
Turkey: Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict

Turkey: Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict

7 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II Buried at Windsor Castle After Stirring Funeral Watched Worldwide

Queen Elizabeth II Buried at Windsor Castle After Stirring Funeral Watched Worldwide

8 hours ago
British PM Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023 - FT

British PM Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023 - FT

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 20-09-2022 Hour: 02:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot