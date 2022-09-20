Major Quake Hits Mexico On Anniversary of Deadly Tremors

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, killing at least one person, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents of Mexico City scrambling outside for safety.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video address that a person had died in the Pacific port of Manzanillo after a wall collapsed in a store.

Authorities also reported damage to two hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicenter, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico.

The magnitude 7.6 quake hit shortly after 1 p.m. near the western coast and close to the Michoacan border with the state of Colima - where Manzanillo is located, the US Geological Survey [USGS] said.

The quake was relatively shallow, at only 15 km deep, which would have amplified its impact.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for parts of Mexico's coast, saying waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above the tide level were possible.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as destructive quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico [UNAM], one of the country's most prestigious seats of higher learning, said there was no scientific explanation for three major quakes on the same day and attributed it to pure coincidence.

But others could not quite believe it.

Thousands of people were killed in the Sept. 19, 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the Sept. 19, 2017 quake.