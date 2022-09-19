No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Lebanese President: Maritime Border Demarcation Negotiations in Final Stages that Guarantee Lebanon’s Rights

Lebanese President: Maritime Border Demarcation Negotiations in Final Stages that Guarantee Lebanon’s Rights
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanese President Michel Aoun informed the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon [UNSCOL] Joanna Wronecka that the negotiations on the maritime border demarcation have reached their final stages that guarantee Lebanon’s rights to extract gas and oil in the designated fields in its exclusive economic zone.

Making the remarks as he received Wronecka in the Baabda Palace on Monday, Aoun pointed to that communications with US mediator Amos Hochstein are underway regarding certain technical details about the demarcation process.

The Lebanese president further raised hopes that extracting oil and gas in the Lebanese waters would revive the Lebanese economy that has been drastically deteriorating over the past years.

Aoun renewed Lebanon’s commitment to international resolutions, namely 1701 and pointed out to the importance of applying all its related items.

Wronecka, for her part, informed Aoun about the discussions that took place when the United Nations Security Council decided to extend the term of the interim forces in Lebanon [UNIFIL], and discussed with Aoun the process of the maritime border demarcation and the Lebanese government formation.

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon demarcating maritime borders MichelAoun UnitedNations SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese President: Maritime Border Demarcation Negotiations in Final Stages that Guarantee Lebanon’s Rights

Lebanese President: Maritime Border Demarcation Negotiations in Final Stages that Guarantee Lebanon’s Rights

11 hours ago
The Full Transcript of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Interview with Al-Alam Network on February 8th, 2022

The Full Transcript of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Interview with Al-Alam Network on February 8th, 2022

17 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation

2 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 19-09-2022 Hour: 01:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot