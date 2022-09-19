Sayyed Nasrallah Biggest Threat To ‘Israeli’ Military – ‘Israeli’ General

By Staff, Agencies

A senior ‘Israeli’ military official underlined that the Tel Aviv regime’s greatest threat is Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

[Sayyed] Nasrallah constitutes the biggest threat to the ‘Israeli’ security and military establishment since the collapse of the regular armies in the region, Hebrew media cited a retired ‘Israeli’ brigadier general as saying on Sunday.

[Sayyed] Nasrallah "mostly constitutes the most major threat to the army and the military and security establishments since the collapse of the regional regular armies, therefore monitoring him, his character, and his behavior have long been among the priorities of major officers, and of course, for me personally," ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 broadcaster quoted the former head of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces' Operations Directorate, ‘Israel’ Ziv.

"It is an utmost priority that Nasrallah always be taken seriously. In general, he sticks to his words. You will never understand his intentions, but this person in general, his nature and his actions go hand in hand," Ziv said, as quoted by the ‘Israeli’ broadcaster.