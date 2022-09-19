- Home
Raisi Meets with Imam Khamenei Ahead of UN Trip
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei ahead of his trip to New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In the Sunday meeting with Imam Khamenei, the Iranian president gave a report on his meetings and the agreements signed during his stay in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] summit.
Raisi also outlined his plans for the upcoming trip to New York for the UN General Assembly.
Expressing satisfaction with the president’s report and his measures, Imam Khamenei wished him success in his debut trip to New York.
Raisi left Tehran for New York on Monday morning.
He said he is not going to either meet or talk with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during the UNGA.
