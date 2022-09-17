No Script

’Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Town in West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Saturday raided the Yatta town south al-Khalil city in the occupied West Bank where clashes broke out with Palestinian youths.

The Zionist forces stormed several Palestinian houses and threw gas and sound bombs towards the youths who confronted their raid of their city.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that the occupation regime forces kidnapped Ahmad Hassan Abu Sabha, and the liberated detainees Qutayba and Ziyad al-Nawajaa during the raid.

Also on Friday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked several Palestinian houses and damaged their contents.

