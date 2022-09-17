- Home
Damascus Airport Operating Normally, Flights as Scheduled- Transportation Ministry
5 hours ago

By Staff, SANA
The Syrian Ministry of Transportation announced on Saturday that flights to and from the Damascus International Airport are ongoing as scheduled.
“There is no modification on scheduled flights and Damascus International Airport is operating normally,” Bassem Mansour, the Director General of Civil Aviation in Syria, told state-run SANA reporter.
Five Syrian Army soldiers were martyred in the early hours of Saturday in an ‘Israeli’ aggression on Damascus International Airport and some points in the southern countryside.
