Rohingya Teenager Killed in Bangladesh by Mortar Fired from Myanmar

By Staff, Agencies

A Rohingya teenager lost his life and at least six people injured when mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh.

The incident took place on Friday in the Rohingya camp near Ghum Dhum district in Bandarban district of Bangladesh.

At least four mortar shells hit the camp and the surrounding areas around 8 p.m. local time, according to the deputy commissioner of Bandarban, Yasmin Parveen Tibriji.

“One of the shells hit our camp directly. Two other shells fell near the camp and one landed inside the Bangladesh territory,” said local Rohingya leader Dil Mohammad.

Colonel Fayzur Rahman, the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Border Guard, confirmed the death of a Rohingya boy.

Rahman said that the authorities will express their strong protest over the incident to the Myanmar authorities.

“One Rohingya is confirmed dead. We are trying to gather details as it happened in the darkness. We heard of two mortar shells. One of them remained unexploded. Whatever it is, we are going to lodge a strong protest through diplomatic channels,” Rahman told EEF.

About 936,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh, including 774,000 who survived a wave of violence and persecution by the Myanmar military in August 2017.

This crackdown has led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocidal intent against the Myanmar military.