No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent

South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent
folder_openAfrica... access_time 41 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the US to not “punish” African nations by pressuring them to cut ties with Moscow, pointing to legislation passing through Congress which calls for more US intervention on the continent.

After meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday, Ramaphosa spoke with reporters about the bill, the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, saying the measure “will harm Africa and marginalize the continent.”

“We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with,” he added, noting South Africa’s long-held policy of non-alignment among world powers.

Though the two leaders exchanged pleasantries during their sit-down and did not mention the Russia legislation – as detailed in the White House readout of the discussion – Ramaphosa separately spoke with the Congressional Black Caucus during his visit and again offered criticism of the bill.

South Africa is “concerned [about] the possible implications for the African Continent if the ‘Countering Malign Russian Activities Bill’ were to become US law,” he said, adding that it could have “the unintended consequence of punishing the continent for efforts to advance development and growth.”

Pretoria considers both Washington and Moscow to be “strategic partners,” the president continued, urging American lawmakers not to “punish those who hold independent views,” especially at a time when “President Biden has sought to engage African countries on the basis of respect for their independence and sovereignty.”

However, US policymakers have insisted the bill does not propose any punishments for African states that opt to continue ties with Russia, with so-called "National Security" Council spokesman John Kirby saying “the United States isn’t making anybody choose between us and somebody else, either when it comes to Ukraine or in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“Broadly speaking, there’s no punishment here intended for anybody,” Kirby told reporters on Friday, adding “We respect sovereignty.”

Russia SouthAfrica UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent

South Africa’s President Tells US Not to Punish Continent

41 minutes ago
Somali Envoy Calls for More UN Aid for Country on Brink of Famine

Somali Envoy Calls for More UN Aid for Country on Brink of Famine

one day ago
William Ruto Sworn in As Kenya’s Fifth President

William Ruto Sworn in As Kenya’s Fifth President

3 days ago
Ethiopia’s Tigrayans Say Ready For AU-led Peace Talks

Ethiopia’s Tigrayans Say Ready For AU-led Peace Talks

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-09-2022 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Had the confrontation been imposed, we are ready for it
Sayyed Nasrallah: I believe that the ‘Israelis’, the Americans, and others have the sufficient information to know that the Resistance is serious and is not joking about its warnings
Sayyed Nasrallah: We are not part of the maritime border demarcation negotiations but our eyes and missiles as well are directed towards Karish
Sayyed Nasrallah: We offered the negotiations a true opportunity in which Lebanon extracts gas and we were not after any problem
Sayyed Nasrallah: We sent a powerful message of warning against any ‘Israeli’ process of extracting gas from the Karish field before Lebanon reclaims its rights