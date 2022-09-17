No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party Talal Arslan and the accompanying delegation.

On the Hezbollah side, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Political Aide Hajj Hussein al-Khalil was in attendance. As for the LDP delegation, ex-minister Saleh al-Gharib and member of the party’s political council Liwaa Jaber were among the visitors.

Sayyed Nasrallah and Arslan discussed the latest political developments and the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as a range of issues that concern the Lebanese people during this phase.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon lebanese democratic party HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah Emir Talal Arslan

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party

one hour ago
Lebanon Bank Raids Spree: Depositors Hold Up Banks to Withdraw Savings by Force

Lebanon Bank Raids Spree: Depositors Hold Up Banks to Withdraw Savings by Force

20 hours ago
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation

one day ago
Woman Holds Up Beirut Bank to Withdraw Own Savings

Woman Holds Up Beirut Bank to Withdraw Own Savings

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-09-2022 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Had the confrontation been imposed, we are ready for it
Sayyed Nasrallah: I believe that the ‘Israelis’, the Americans, and others have the sufficient information to know that the Resistance is serious and is not joking about its warnings
Sayyed Nasrallah: We are not part of the maritime border demarcation negotiations but our eyes and missiles as well are directed towards Karish
Sayyed Nasrallah: We offered the negotiations a true opportunity in which Lebanon extracts gas and we were not after any problem
Sayyed Nasrallah: We sent a powerful message of warning against any ‘Israeli’ process of extracting gas from the Karish field before Lebanon reclaims its rights