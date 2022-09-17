- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Lebanese Democratic Party
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party Talal Arslan and the accompanying delegation.
On the Hezbollah side, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Political Aide Hajj Hussein al-Khalil was in attendance. As for the LDP delegation, ex-minister Saleh al-Gharib and member of the party’s political council Liwaa Jaber were among the visitors.
Sayyed Nasrallah and Arslan discussed the latest political developments and the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as a range of issues that concern the Lebanese people during this phase.
