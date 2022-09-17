More than 1,000 Flights Cancelled in France Due to Strike

By Staff, Agencies

More than 1,000 flights in France were called off Friday, as air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages.

The strike comes after months of negotiations over wages and recruitment plans, United Press International [UPI] reported.

The air traffic control union, SNCTA, said in a statement that the lack of pay increases was unjustifiable. Workers began their strike at 6 am Friday, Bernama reported.

France’s aviation authority had braced for severe disruption from the strike, asking airlines to ground half their flights and urging passengers to delay trips.

Many airlines cancelled flights Friday -- some that merely had to pass through French airspace -- and expressed their displeasure with doing so.

“It is inexcusable that passengers who are not even flying to or from France are disrupted,” said Neal McMahon, Ryanair operations director. Ryanair cancelled 420 flights.

“It is time that the EU [European Union] step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union,” McMahon added.

Air France cancelled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights on Friday and 10% of its long-haul flights.

EasyJet also cancelled hundreds of flights.

French travelers could be looking at more disruptions later this month. A three-day strike is planned for Sept 28-30.