No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Kazakhstan Urges Completion of Iran Corridor

Kazakhstan Urges Completion of Iran Corridor
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the rapid completion of a corridor linking his country to Iran via Turkmenistan.

In a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on Friday, Tokayev highlighted the achievements of his recent visit to Iran.

He also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor and equalize the customs and transportation tariffs among the three countries.

Facilities have been created for the travel of Iranian business people to Kazakhstan, Tokayev stated, adding, "Efforts should be made to increase the existing logistics and transportation capacities."

The Kazakh leader also invited Raisi to visit this country and attend the upcoming CICA meeting.

Raisi, for his part, said Iran is determined to implement the agreements made by the two countries during the Kazakh president’s visit to Tehran.

He also expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Nur-Sultan would lead to regional and international agreements as well, according to the Iranian president’s website.

The president of Kazakhstan visited Iran in June for an official visit and co-chaired the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations with his Iranian counterpart.

The two presidents signed a joint statement in the meeting, at the conclusion of which ministers, provincial governors and authorities from the two sides signed nine cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding.

Iran shanghai cooperation organization kazakhstan

Comments

  1. Related News
Kazakhstan Urges Completion of Iran Corridor

Kazakhstan Urges Completion of Iran Corridor

one hour ago
Raisi: Countries Eager to Have Relations with Iran Despite Sanctions

Raisi: Countries Eager to Have Relations with Iran Despite Sanctions

2 hours ago
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027

CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027

2 hours ago
Iran’s Permanent Membership in SCO Becomes Official

Iran’s Permanent Membership in SCO Becomes Official

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-09-2022 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Had the confrontation been imposed, we are ready for it
Sayyed Nasrallah: I believe that the ‘Israelis’, the Americans, and others have the sufficient information to know that the Resistance is serious and is not joking about its warnings
Sayyed Nasrallah: We are not part of the maritime border demarcation negotiations but our eyes and missiles as well are directed towards Karish
Sayyed Nasrallah: We offered the negotiations a true opportunity in which Lebanon extracts gas and we were not after any problem
Sayyed Nasrallah: We sent a powerful message of warning against any ‘Israeli’ process of extracting gas from the Karish field before Lebanon reclaims its rights