Paul Craig Roberts: Biden Admin. Plotting to Steal the November Midterm Election

By Staff, Agencies

The administration of US President Joe Biden is plotting to subvert American democracy and steal the November midterm election, according to Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, American economist and author.

“The totally corrupt Biden Justice (sic) Department and FBI Gestapo are trying to orchestrate a plot by Trump and supporters to subvert American democracy so that Biden can steal the November election by federalizing the process and taking the election out of state hands,” wrote Dr. Roberts, who was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan Administration and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal.

“The corrupt Democrats and their FBI Gestapo are Inventing a ‘plot against Democracy’ by Trump Republicans, like they did with the alleged ‘January 6 Insurrection,’ so that the Democrats can hold on to power by seizing control over the November election and all future elections,” he wrote.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory. Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.

It is claimed by some that the demonstrators were infiltrated and incited by provocateurs from US intelligence agencies, who orchestrated the “false flag operation” in order to get rid of Trump.

“Traditional Americans do not understand the ideological hatred of America that infects the core activists of the Democrat Party. Americans will sit sucking their thumbs while a one-party state is created in America,” wrote Dr. Roberts.

“As I pointed out in my book, The Tyranny of Good Intentions [2000], the prosecutorial function was corrupted many years ago when convictions, not justice, became the motivating force. Integrity is not a word that means anything to a federal prosecutor. The corrupt Department of Justice is at work reinventing the espionage act in order to turn Trump, an American president, into a national security threat,” he observed.

“Police states first shut up the people. Censorship is now the rule in print, TV, and social media, and in the educational system. To utter a word of truth is the quickest way to have your career destroyed,” he explained.

Former US president Donald Trump is under investigation for retaining government records, some of which were marked as highly classified, at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his home after leaving office in January 2021.

The 100 documents represent a fraction of the more than 11,000 records and photographs seized, most of which the government said Trump may review because they are not classified.

Trump also repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his handling of classified documents after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

Trump has said he “can’t imagine being indicted” over his handling of classified documents or his plan to put forward alternate electors following the disputed 2020 election, which placed Joe Biden in office as the current US president.

But he added that if he were indicted, it would not deter him from a possible White House run in 2024.

“There is no reason that they can [indict], other than if they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did absolutely … nothing wrong,” Trump said Thursday.

An ex-adviser to Trump has claimed that senior Trump supporters have been subjected to mass raids by the FBI "Gestapo".

Steve Bannon, a right-wing ideologue, said last week that the FBI had conducted raids on 35 Trump loyalists on the same day he was charged.

“More evidence comes forward in the spate of subpoenas the Justice (sic) Department has issued to Trump supporters. The subpoenas to Trump supporters, including Trump’s lawyers, do not say what is being investigated. Furthermore, communication between a person and the person’s lawyer is protected and not subject to subpoena, but subpoenas have been issued regardless, which is both unconstitutional and illegal. But the Nazi Democrat Gestapo Regime is making it clear that it accepts neither Constitutional nor legal constraints on its power, as it has the whore media in its pocket and controls both the Justice (sic) Department and FBI,” Dr. Roberts wrote.

Trump has been casting doubt on the outcome of his loss by insisting it was the result of fraud. He has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.” He also called the presidential vote a "stolen election."

Trump has claimed that the Democrats "stole what they had to steal” from the recent presidential election.

According to recent surveys, most Republicans believe that the election was stolen from Trump and that he was the true winner of the race.

Trump’s claims have significantly delegitimatized the democratic process in the United States. A recent poll has found that at least 50 percent of Republican voters surveyed believe their vote will not be counted accurately the next time they cast a ballot.