‘Israel’ Attacks Damascus Airport: Syria Air Defenses Intercept, Five Soldiers Martyred

folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has yet another time carried out an air strike on Syria’s Damascus International Airport and other positions south of the capital, leaving five Syrian Army soldiers martyred and causing material damages, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted the attack and managed to down most of the missiles, the ministry added in a statement early on Saturday.

There was no immediate confirmation if the strike has affected flight operations at Damascus airport.

The defense ministry said on its website that the attack was launched at around 00:45 local time with missile fired from the air from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting the airport and other targets south of the city.

“The aggression led to the martyrdom of five soldiers and some material damage,” state-run SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

Syria and the ‘Israeli’ regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights. The regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launching pads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when the Arab country found itself in the grips of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

