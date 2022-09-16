Lebanon Bank Raids Spree: Depositors Hold Up Banks to Withdraw Savings by Force

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanese depositors have come up with a new way with dealing with banks as a means to withdraw their savings.

Since the beginning of the economic crisis and the financial collapse in Lebanon, banks have adopted unwarranted policies and arbitrary measures that deprived depositors of their savings. However, this approach did not turn into a fait accompli. Depositors have decided to take matters into their own hands, and today they are withdrawing their deposits by force.

Accordingly, various areas began to witness bank raid incidents.

The following is a presentation of the raids recently carried out by Lebanese depositors on a number of banks:

January 18, 2022: Abdullah Al-Saei stormed the Jeb Jenin in western Lebanon branch of the Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries, taking bank employees as hostages. He was able to withdraw his $50,000 deposit.

August 8, 2022: Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein held up the Federal Bank in Hamra. He detained a number of bank employees until he withdrew his deposits amounting to about $210,000 savings, before he was arrested. Al-Sheikh Hussein was then released based on popular demands.

September 14, 2022: A group of depositors stormed the BLOM Bank in Sodeco, and took a number of hostages, before a $20,000 deposit was released by force. The depositor, Sally Hafez, threw gasoline on herself and threatened to set herself on fire if the deposit was not released.

September 14, 2022: Marwan Sharaf El-Din stormed the Mediterranean Bank (Med) – Aley branch and withdrew $30,000 from his savings.

September 16, 2022: A depositor – M. K. – held up the Byblos Bank in Ghazieh – Sidon district – demanding the withdrawal of his savings. He threatened the bank employees with a military weapon, poured gasoline and threatened to burn the branch if his deposit was not released. The depositor surrendered to security forces.

September 16, 2022: A depositor broke into the Bank of Lebanon and the Diaspora in Tariq al-Jadida, demanding the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: An armed man raided the Lebanon and the Gulf Bank in Ramlet al-Baida, and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: An armed man stormed the Audi Bank in Chiyah, and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: A depositor held up the Banque Libano-Française in Mrayjeh and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: A depositor raided the Banque Libano-Française in Hamra and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: A depositor stormed BLOM Bank in Concorde, and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.

September 16, 2022: The depositor held up Bank Audi in Kafaat, and demanded the withdrawal of his deposit.