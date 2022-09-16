Ansarullah Leader: Yemeni Security Apparatus Frustrated Saudi-Led Coalition’s Conspiracies

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement has hailed efforts and sacrifices being made by the country's Ministry of Interior and security forces to maintain nationwide peace and stability, stressing that they have foiled fiendish plots developed by the Saudi regime and its regional allies.

“Apart from waging an atrocious military campaign [against Yemen] and massacring civilians, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression is making blatant attempts to undermine Yemen’s national security and stability,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday afternoon as he addressed a massive military parade in the capital Sanaa via video link.

He added, “The Saudi-led coalition recruits Takfiri extremists and other terrorists in order to implement its criminal plots such as explosions. Brutal acts of violence and appalling massacre of ordinary people by Takfiri terrorists would be a common occurrence of the Yemeni nation’s lives if the enemy had managed to advance it plots.”

“Thanks to the grace of God and efforts being made by the Ministry of Interior and security forces, the Saudi-led alliance has failed to achieve any of its goals,” Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out.

He emphasized that “Security is our top priority, and the Yemeni Ministry of Interior is working within the framework of its duties to support the nation and maintain security and stability.”

The Ansarullah chief went on to say, “The Saudi-led coalition has spared no effort to target Yemeni security institutions, which serve the nation, guarantee its security and defend the country. The Saudi-led coalition has recurrently targeted Yemen’s infrastructure. This is while Yemeni security forces have withstood all these wicked bids, and are now more powerful and efficient.”

“It is of paramount significance for the Yemeni nation and the Ministry of Interior to have a strong relationship as it will help the latter to successfully perform its duties.

“Our message to the enemy in this military parade is that its efforts to infiltrate into Yemen’s security apparatus have dismally failed,” Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted.

“Security and stability are the legitimate rights of all Yemenis. Enemies’ plots against our nation’s security expose the extent of their hostile goals. We warn enemies about their conspiracies against the Yemeni nation and the country’s security and stability,” the Ansarullah leader said.

“Yemen's security is highly beneficial to all its neighboring countries and Muslim nations. We are ready for security cooperation agreements for the benefit of our nations,” Sayyed al-Houthi concluded.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has caused the martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.