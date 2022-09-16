No Script

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
folder_openLebanon access_time 31 minutes ago
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Friday, the official spokesman for the Yemeni resistance group Ansarullah and the head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, and his accompanying delegation.

 During the meeting, they reviewed the latest political situation in the region in general and in Yemen particularly with regard to the existing ceasefire negotiations, field developments and prospects for proposed solutions.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon yemen Hezbollah ansarullah

