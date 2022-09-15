Iran Slams “Israeli” Airstrikes on Syria’s Civilian Infrastructure As War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations has called the “Israeli” entity’s air strikes on Syria’s civilian infrastructure “a war crime,” urging the world body to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for its ongoing atrocities.

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks during a speech at the United Nations Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: [Syria]” on Wednesday.

He said the ongoing “Israeli” airstrikes on Syria, particularly the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure in the Arab country, are “flagrant violation” of international law and “constitute an act of aggression and a war crime.”

The ambassador strongly condemned the repeated aerial military aggression and violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria by the apartheid “Israeli” regime, including the recent airstrikes on the Aleppo International Airport, calling on the Security Council to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for such violations and atrocities.

On September 6, a missile strike damaged the international airport's runway and rendered it out of service for the second time in less than a week.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said that “Israeli” jets launched a number of missiles from across the Mediterranean Sea at Aleppo Airport.

The news agency added that Syrian air defenses managed to intercept several “Israeli” missiles. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the latest attack.

Iravani further noted that the illegal presence of some foreign forces in parts of Syria has “provided favorable conditions for terrorist activities” in the Arab country, which must be ended.

He went on to say that the free movement of terrorist organizations within Syrian territory, where foreign forces are illegally present, endangers regional and international peace and security.

Iravani further emphasized that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis, adding that it should be resolved peacefully, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

“Ending the occupation and ongoing violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is essential for such a solution and political process,” he said.

“The fight against terrorism must not be used to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” he added.