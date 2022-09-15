- Home
Raisi, Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting in Uzbekistan
By Staff, Agencies
The presidents of Iran and Russia held a meeting in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO].
In the meeting, Vladmir Putin said Russia has spared no effort to make Iran a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
"Our partners in the organization supported your request," Putin added.
According to the Russian president "trade with Iran increased by 81% last year and there has been another 30% in the first five months of this year."
Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic believes that the SCO membership is a partnership that not only benefits Iran, but also is in the interest of all members of the organization.
