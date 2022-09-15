No Script

Iran Says Not to Wait for JCPOA Talks Results, US Return to Deal

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that despite the fact that Iran will continue to talk on the revival of the nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions, it will not wait for the talks to yield results and will continue expanding ties.

Kanaani said "Iran has acted dynamically, intelligently and balanced in materializing the strategic goals of its foreign policy and expanding its foreign relations, and despite adhering to the negotiation process, it will not wait for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the return of the United States to its JCPOA commitments."

The spokesman made the comments in a post on his Twitter account after the signing of the arrangements of Iranian permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] on Thursday.

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart for an official bilateral meeting and participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the signing of the memorandum of arrangements for Iran's permanent membership is another important and lasting development in line with strengthening the administration's neighborhood policy, collectiveness and regional integration and deepening multilateralism.

