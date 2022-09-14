No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

At Least One Dead in Violent Haiti Protests Over Fuel Costs

At Least One Dead in Violent Haiti Protests Over Fuel Costs
folder_openAmericas... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Violence spilled over in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Tuesday as gun fire rung out, road blocks and burning tires were placed along city streets and protesters threw stones in an angry response to expected new fuel price hikes and crime.

The latest demonstrations come as inflation surged to its highest in a decade, chronic gang violence has left much of Haiti's territory beyond government reach, and outbreaks of bloody turf battles between rival gangs have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Reuters images from the capital showed protesters carrying the body of a man at the demonstration. According to protesters, the victim was killed at the demonstration.

Haitians are now bracing for fuel price hikes, after a Sunday speech by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, amid a growing scarcity of gasoline and diesel that could force some businesses to shutter.

Haiti's fuel stocks have run low as fuel importers struggle to get paid for subsidies that keep fuel prices low on the island nation, and due to difficulties in obtaining dollars from the central bank, sources have told Reuters.

haiti EconomicCrisis

Comments

  1. Related News
At Least One Dead in Violent Haiti Protests Over Fuel Costs

At Least One Dead in Violent Haiti Protests Over Fuel Costs

5 hours ago
Kushner Disappointed Normalization With ‘Israel’ Hasn’t Been Extended

Kushner Disappointed Normalization With ‘Israel’ Hasn’t Been Extended

5 hours ago
Package Explodes on Boston Campus, FBI Involved

Package Explodes on Boston Campus, FBI Involved

7 hours ago
Most Americans Don’t Want Trump or Biden to Run in 2024 - Poll

Most Americans Don’t Want Trump or Biden to Run in 2024 - Poll

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-09-2022 Hour: 02:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot