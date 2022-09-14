- Home
Iran Seeks Active Contribution to Region - Raisi
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on departure to Uzbekistan on Wednesday that Iran is seeking active contribution to the region after it has managed to strengthen reciprocal confidence with the countries in the region.
Raisi was speaking at Mehrabad Airport pavilion right before leaving to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] summit.
He will have meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and some other leaders participating in the summit.
This visit is aimed at strengthening neighborhood policy and integration and deepening multilateralism, Raisi said, adding that Iran has been successful in building mutual political confidence in the first stage of its new foreign policy approach.
In the second stage, he underlined, Iran is seeking to have a bigger role and active presence in the region to benefit from the infrastructure in Central Asia and neighboring countries as well as the economic progress in the region to protect Iran’s interests.
