Syrian Army Unit Expels US Occupation Convoy from Qamishli Countryside

6 hours ago
By Staff, SANA

A Syrian Army unit intercepted a convoy of the US occupation forces at one of its checkpoints in Hasakah province and expelled it from the area.

“A Syrian army checkpoint intercepted a convoy consisting of four military armored vehicles for the US occupation forces, accompanied by a truck, expelled it from the area and prevented it from crossing to the Munsif area, southeast of Qamishli, in the countryside of Hasakah,” state-run SANA news agency reporter said Tuesday.

Syria us occupation al qamishli hasakah

