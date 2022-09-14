- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Syrian Army Unit Expels US Occupation Convoy from Qamishli Countryside
folder_openSyria access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, SANA
A Syrian Army unit intercepted a convoy of the US occupation forces at one of its checkpoints in Hasakah province and expelled it from the area.
“A Syrian army checkpoint intercepted a convoy consisting of four military armored vehicles for the US occupation forces, accompanied by a truck, expelled it from the area and prevented it from crossing to the Munsif area, southeast of Qamishli, in the countryside of Hasakah,” state-run SANA news agency reporter said Tuesday.
Comments
- Related News