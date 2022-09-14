No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians In the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation troops kidnapped on Wednesday 12 Palestinians in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of al-Khalil and the towns of al-Janieh, Silwad and Deir Abu Mishaal in Ramallah, and Einabus and Jamain in Nablus, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.

Additionally, the Zionist regime forces set up checkpoints at the entrances of the towns of Bani Naim, Sair and Halhul, and at the entrance of the northern city of al-Khalil.

Nablus Palestine ramallah westbank alkhalil IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 12 Palestinians In the West Bank

6 hours ago
Two Palestinians Martyred After Killing ‘Israeli’ Officer Near West Bank Checkpoint

Two Palestinians Martyred After Killing ‘Israeli’ Officer Near West Bank Checkpoint

8 hours ago
Palestinian Mother of Four Forced by “Israeli” Authorities to Demolish Her House in Al-Quds

Palestinian Mother of Four Forced by “Israeli” Authorities to Demolish Her House in Al-Quds

2 days ago
Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-09-2022 Hour: 02:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot