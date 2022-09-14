Two Palestinians Martyred After Killing ‘Israeli’ Officer Near West Bank Checkpoint

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation military forces shot and killed two Palestinian youths in the northern part of the West Bank as tensions have been rising across the occupied territories in recent weeks, with Zionist troops ratcheting up detention raids and other repressive measures.

The Zionist military said in a statement that the two Palestinians were detected near a checkpoint close to the village of Jalamah, which lies north of the West Bank city of Jenin, early on Wednesday morning.

The statement further alleged that soldiers from the Nahal Brigade surrounded the pair and attempted to arrest them, but they opened fire on the troopers. The soldiers returned fire in which the two men were martyred.

The two martyrs were identified by Palestinian media as Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed, from the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin.

The Jerusalem Post daily newspaper also reported that an ‘Israeli’ soldier was killed in the exchange of fire. No other details were immediately available.

Jalamah is located adjacent to the security barrier just north of Jenin, where a number of Palestinian retaliatory operations earlier in the year originated and where the ‘Israeli’ military has concentrated much of its clampdown.

More than 70 Palestinians, including 37 Palestinian children, have been martyred so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the ‘Israeli’ authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.