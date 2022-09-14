Scots Hold Fresh Anti-Monarchy Protest in Capital Edinburgh

By Staff, Agencies

Scottish protesters have taken to the streets in the capital Edinburgh again, voicing their opposition to monarchical rule over the UK, and protesting the arrest of their fellow demonstrators.

Anti-monarchy activists gathered on Tuesday in front of the Edinburgh cathedral, the latest port of call, where Queen Elizabeth II, who recently passed away, has lain in state, The Guardian reported.

Some demonstrators were holding up a blank banner as well as blank sheets of paper in support of “their right to protest” after several people were placed under arrest throughout the kingdom, while protesting royal rule.

The police confronted a protest in Edinburgh on Sunday, arresting a 22-year-old woman in connection with, what The Independent called, "a breach of the peace" during the Accession Proclamation for King Charles III. The royal rose to the throne immediately after the Queen’s death.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on the Royal Mile later as footage appeared to show him heckling the royal procession.

And in Oxford, a man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after shouting “who elected him?” referring to King Charles.

Several British parliamentarians have, meanwhile, raised concerns about the arrests, finding them in breach of the right to free speech, which the UK claims to be respecting as a "democracy."

The legislators include Conservative MP David Davis, who wrote to Scotland’s chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone, advising him of his concerns.

“It is not for me to interfere in the judicial process. However, with the accession of our new monarch, I would hope that the police will continue to respect the right to free speech," he wrote.

“...if the [arrested] individual was simply stating an opinion, I trust you agree that a liberal approach would be desirable,” the letter read. “I am a staunch monarchist, but republicans have as much right to voice their opinions as anyone else,” the lawmaker separately wrote on Twitter.

Scottish MP Joanna Cherry has also raised concern over the arrests. “Whilst many might question whether this is an appropriate time for such protests, the right to protest is fundamental to our democracy & should be facilitated,” she noted.