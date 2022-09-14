Iran FM: Agreement Possible If American Side Applies “Realism”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran says the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord is "possible" should the American side adopt a realistic approach towards the negotiations.

"[Conclusion of an] agreement is possible upon the American side's [application of] realism," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama on Wednesday.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted that the Islamic Republic was committed to continuation of negotiations and willing to help formation of a "strong and sustainable" agreement.

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, left the nuclear deal in 2018, returning the sanctions that it had lifted.

The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks since last year to examine the prospect of the deal's restoration and fresh removal of the inhumane and illegal economic bans.

The Iranian foreign minister also hoped that the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] resort to performing its technical duty concerning the Islamic Republic and avoid adopting a politically-charged approach towards the country.

The UN nuclear watchdog has, time and again, accused Iran of partially withholding cooperation with it, something that Tehran strongly rejects and denounces as the body's politicization of its attitude towards the country.

The two foreign ministers, meanwhile, addressed the latest status of Tehran and Abuja's bilateral ties as well as various international developments.

Amir Abdollahian considered the half-a-century-long history of the countries' relations to be a "great and strong asset" that could be used towards expansion of their political, economic, and cultural ties on the basis of their "common interests."

For his part, Onyeama laid emphasis on the "good will" that Iran had displayed throughout the course of the negotiations, hoping that the United States' would resume complying with the agreement.

He also identified the historical ties and the amicable relations that the two countries have had as a proper basis for further development of the mutual relations.