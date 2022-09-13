No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Settlers Fleeing Amid High Cost of Living

‘Israeli’ Settlers Fleeing Amid High Cost of Living
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A new report revealed that the high cost of living in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories is forcing many Zionist settlers to consider living somewhere else or even returning to their home countries.

According to the report, published by the Hebrew-language ‘Israel’ Hayom daily newspaper, the bleak economic prospects in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories have prompted a significant number of ‘Israeli’ settlers to think about changing their place of residence.

They maintain that settling in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories is not necessarily their ultimate destiny.

Also, those who have sought for years to immigrate to the occupied Palestine have now changed their minds and say they are no longer willing to live in a place where prices are prohibitive.

The report went on to say that among the appalling dilemmas that a large number of families are now facing in the occupied lands is that unaffordable prices are no laughing matter, and people should consider turning back to their home countries or moving to another country where the economic situation is fairly stable.

Back in May, a survey of young ‘Israeli’ adults found that nearly half of the population in the occupied territories is not optimistic about the future of the ‘Israeli’ entity, while more than one-third of settlers are thinking about emigration to find jobs and improve their lives.

Israel Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Settlers Fleeing Amid High Cost of Living

‘Israeli’ Settlers Fleeing Amid High Cost of Living

one hour ago
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal

Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal

3 days ago
“Israeli” PM Backs Soldier Who Killed Journo Abu Akleh, Objects to Prosecution

“Israeli” PM Backs Soldier Who Killed Journo Abu Akleh, Objects to Prosecution

4 days ago
Likud Employees Were Asked to Pay for Netanyahu, Sue Party - Report

Likud Employees Were Asked to Pay for Netanyahu, Sue Party - Report

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-09-2022 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot