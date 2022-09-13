No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree to a Ceasefire

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a ceasefire in areas along their border, Trend reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The sides agreed to a ceasefire from 09:00 am local time after a response by the Azerbaijani armed forces, TASS reported.

“Armenia has already violated the agreement though, but the ceasefire has been in place since 09:15 am local time," the Azerbaijani news agency said.

armenia azerbaijan

