Two People Killed in Shooting in France’s Marseille
By Staff, Agencies
Two people were killed and another one seriously wounded amid a shooting in the French city of Marseille overnight, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing a French police source.
The assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on the L2 highway multiple times, killing the people inside, according to the report.
The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed. The killed men were known to the police, the report added.
Meanwhile, the perpetrators remain at large and the police is investigating the shooting.
According to the AFP news agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.
