No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian sources reported that the Resistance fighters shot at the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime's troops during an attack they carried out on the city of Jenin.

Fierce armed confrontations broke out between the Palestinian resistance men and the Zionist soldiers early Monday, according to the reports.

The ‘Israeli’ regime's forces attacked the area to kidnap a number of Palestinians.

During the confrontations, at least three Palestinians sustained injuries caused by the ‘Israeli’ fire, local sources reported.

Hebrew-language sources also reported that a Zionist soldier was wounded in the head during the confrontations.

The Zionist troops also raided the house of a freed Palestinian prisoner and rekidnapped him.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources added that at least four Palestinians were kidnapped by the Zionist occupation soldiers in the city of Al-Khalil.

Palestine jenin alkhalil IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

Palestinian Resistance Forces Confront ‘Israeli’ Soldiers in Jenin

8 hours ago
IOF Attack Palestinians in Occupied Nablus, Injure 37

IOF Attack Palestinians in Occupied Nablus, Injure 37

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians In Southern Gaza

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians In Southern Gaza

3 days ago
IOF Martyr Another Palestinian in Raid Near Ramallah

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian in Raid Near Ramallah

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 12-09-2022 Hour: 02:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot