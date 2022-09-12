Iran Has Developed Drone ’Designed to Hit Tel Aviv, Haifa’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone "designed to hit the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Tel Aviv and Haifa cities," the semi-official Mehr News Agency quoted the Islamic Republic’s ground forces commander as saying on Monday.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.

Back in June, General Heidari warned the ‘Israeli’ regime that “For any mistake made by the enemy, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground by the order of the Supreme Leader [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei].”

Suicide drones have been displayed in the recent exercises of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] and the Islamic Republic Army, the last of which was the large drone exercise of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in early September. Among the very effective and high-performance suicide drones is the Arash drone.

The Iranian Army unveiled it during the exercise of December 2019. The drone has a range of about two thousand kilometers. Through the unveiling of this UAV, Iran made another world record in the field of special and modern drones.

Arash UAV, a suicide drone to target the radars of the enemy's air defense system, has the ability to attack the sensitive and vital points of the enemy in a precise manner. Arash UAV, which is the developed type of Kian series UAV, is very similar to Kian 2 UAV in terms of shape, appearance and size.

It is actually developed based on the Kian series, and the Kian UAV family has two members, the first one is called Kian 1, and in 2014, the bird entered the combat organization of the Air Defense Force with the mission of being a target for testing radar systems.