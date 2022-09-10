Bolsonaro Backer Kills Lula Fan as Brazil Election Tensions Rise

By Staff, Agencies

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva amid rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming election.

Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife in the west-central state of Mato Grosso after an argument erupted between the two over the two contesting candidates, authorities said on Friday.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed and was charged.

“What led to the crime was a divergent political opinion: the victim was defending Lula, and the perpetrator defending Bolsonaro,” the commissioner of the Civil Police, Victor Oliveira explained.

Lula suggested that the law enforcement should investigate whether such attacks “had been ordered, or guided, or if it is a political strategy.”

He said there was a "climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal."

In July, a similar attack occurred when a local official from Lula’s opposition Workers’ party was shot dead by a federal prison guard shouting support for Bolsonaro.

According to Genial/Quaest poll, Lula is seen winning 44% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 32%.