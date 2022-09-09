No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack

Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack
folder_openSyria access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Ministry of Transportation announced the resumption of flights through Aleppo International Airport as of Friday.

“The staff of the General Organization for Civil Aviation, in cooperation with national companies, repaired the damage caused by the ‘Israeli’ aggression that targeted the airport last Tuesday night,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement called on the air carriers operating through the airport to return their flights as of Friday, pointing out that the airport will work with all its capacity to serve passengers and airlines around the clock.

Israel Syria aleppo

Comments

  1. Related News
Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack

Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack

one hour ago
Russian Jets Destroy Al-Nusra Camp, Kill 120 Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib

Russian Jets Destroy Al-Nusra Camp, Kill 120 Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib

one hour ago
Syria Fought International Terrorism on Behalf of The Whole World - FM

Syria Fought International Terrorism on Behalf of The Whole World - FM

4 hours ago
Zionists Desecrate Syrian-Lebanese Village, Allow Settlers, Tourists to Enter It

Zionists Desecrate Syrian-Lebanese Village, Allow Settlers, Tourists to Enter It

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-09-2022 Hour: 03:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot