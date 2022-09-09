- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians In Southern Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces renewed their attacks on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
WAFA news agency said the occupation forces fired toxic gas canisters extensively towards Palestinian shepherds in the New Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, forcing them to leave the grazing area.
Additionally, yesterday evening, the Zionist occupation forces kidnapped two Palestinians east of Khan Yunis.
