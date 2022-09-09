No Script

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Palestinians In Southern Gaza

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces renewed their attacks on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

WAFA news agency said the occupation forces fired toxic gas canisters extensively towards Palestinian shepherds in the New Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, forcing them to leave the grazing area.

Additionally, yesterday evening, the Zionist occupation forces kidnapped two Palestinians east of Khan Yunis.

09-09-2022

