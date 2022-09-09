No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Russian Jets Destroy Al-Nusra Camp, Kill 120 Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib

Syria one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Russian defense ministry announced that the air forces bombed a camp of the terrorist organization “Jabhat al-Nusra,” which is on the international terrorism list, in Syria’s Idlib province, destroying it completely.

“The Russian Air Force destroyed a camp belonging to the terrorists of “Al-Nusra” organization in Sheikh Yusef area in Idlib, killing more than 120 terrorists”, deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Center in Hemeimim base in Latakkia, Major General Oleg Igorov, said in a press release.

Russia has been participating in the fight against terrorism together with the Syrian Arab Army since September 2015 at the request of the Syrian Arab Republic.

