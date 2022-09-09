Syria Fought International Terrorism on Behalf of The Whole World - FM

By Staff, SANA

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said Syria has fought international terrorism on behalf of the whole world and paid unprecedented prices of its social, economic, and human energies.

“Despite the plans set by the UN to help victims of terrorism, Syria has not received any support to combat it or support its victims, yet, the Syrian people are subjected to an economic blockade imposed by countries that backed terrorism,” Mikdad added in a video speech at the opening of the international conference on victims of terrorism held at the UN HQ in New York.

Mikdad also underlined that the Syrian people, who have withstood and suffered from crimes of terrorist groups, deserve from the international community to stand by them, support their right in the sustainable development, early recovery, and to put an end to the western economic measures and bring the illegitimate, foreign forces out of the country.