Iranian Army Ground Force Test-fires Strategic Missile During Massive Drills

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army Ground Force test-fired a strategic domestically-developed surface-to-surface missile [SSM], which hit the designated target with pinpoint precision.

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Nozar Ne’mati said the missile, codenamed Fath [Conquest] 360, was launched in the second stage of Eghtedar [Authority] 1401 drills, which are underway in the Nasrabad region of the province.

He added that the Iranian Army units also fired volleys of indigenous Fajr-5 [Dawn-5] missiles. The missile reportedly has a range of 75 kilometers and can carry 175-kilogram fragmentation warheads with 90 kilograms of high explosives.

Nemati explained that Fath 360 missile can hit strategic targets at a speed of 3,704 kilometers per hour, and its velocity can be increased to some 5,000 km/h while communicating with satellites for quick navigation and fast strikes against enemy targets.

The high-ranking Iranian military commander went on to say that the missile has enormous destructive power, enjoys high pinpoint accuracy, is fired from a multiple launch rocket system [MLRS], and locks onto the target immediately after its blast-off.

The capabilities of the Iranian Army’s armored personnel carriers have also markedly improved in the face of potential threats as twin-tube Dehlavieh anti-tank missile launchers have been installed on them, Nemati said.

Meanwhile, Chief Commander of Iran Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the young and trained personnel of the Army’s Ground Force have integrated sophisticated and high-tech military hardware into the force as they take major strides to counter potential threats.

Mousavi added that the Iranian Armed Forces should always upgrade their training and military equipment in accordance with possible threats.

The Iran Army Ground Force started the two-day Authority 1401 exercises on Wednesday.

According to Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, the drills have been designed and are being executed according to potential future wars and predicted threats.

The military exercises involve infantry, armored, artillery, air force, drone, engineering, airborne and electronic warfare units and with the support of air force planes, said General Karim Cheshak, spokesman for the drills.