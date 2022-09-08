No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Yemen to Triumph over Enemies’ Conspiracy

Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Yemen to Triumph over Enemies’ Conspiracy
folder_openYemen access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati emphasized that Yemen will emerge victorious against the conspiracy of its enemies.

As he received the head of Yemen’s National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, in Tehran on Wednesday, Velayati praised the strong ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Yemeni Republic, terming such relationship as deep, continued, and historic.

For his part, Abdul Salam thanked the Islamic Republic’s support for the Yemeni people and their ambitions.

He told Imam Khamenei’s advisor that “Yemen has been and will continue to be based on fighting hegemony led by the US and ‘Israel.’”

“We remain steadfast and we refuse normalization with the Zionist enemy’s entity,” Abdul Salam added.

Israel Iran yemen ali akbar velayati normalization UnitedStates ImamKhamenei 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Yemen to Triumph over Enemies’ Conspiracy

Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Yemen to Triumph over Enemies’ Conspiracy

8 hours ago
Saudi-led Coalition Seizes Two More Yemen-bound Fuel Ships in Violation of Truce

Saudi-led Coalition Seizes Two More Yemen-bound Fuel Ships in Violation of Truce

one day ago
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce - Defense Minister

Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce - Defense Minister

2 days ago
Saudi Forces Impound Yemen-bound Fuel Ship in Violation of UN Ceasefire

Saudi Forces Impound Yemen-bound Fuel Ship in Violation of UN Ceasefire

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 08-09-2022 Hour: 02:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot