IRG Hit Enemy Using AI From 1000kms Away - Aerospace Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Force, said on Wednesday that Iran has advanced in the field of artificial intelligence [AI], and has no other alternatives other than working on space programs.

Hajizadeh made the remarks during the visit of the chancellor, professors and highly talented students of Khajeh Nasiruddin Tusi University to the IRG Aerospace Force National Science and Technology Park.

He said cooperation between universities and defense industry has been underway since the Sacred Defense era in a way that the first mapping group in the missile field during the Sacred Defense was from Khajeh Nasiruddin Tusi University.

The Sacred Defense refers to Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s, when Saddam Hussein was ruling Iraq.

“We have achieved great success in the fields of university and defense cooperation, and we can safely say that we have gone from being an importer of barbed wire to an exporter of technology, and by crossing the borders of knowledge, we defeated the enemy from a distance of more than a thousand kilometers using artificial intelligence,” he said.

Hajizadeh said this success has resulted from the bond between the universities and the IRG.

In response to a question about space knowledge, he stated that considering the realities of today's world and the horizon ahead Iran is bound to work and research on space programs.

The commander labeled this as “one of the components of power in every country,” saying the results of these researches show themselves in various fields of agriculture, flood control and so on.

Hajizadeh also emphasized that Iran's security is “indigenous” and is now at an “excellent level.”