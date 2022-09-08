Likud Employees Were Asked to Pay for Netanyahu, Sue Party - Report

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Likud Party is facing a USD 292,320 lawsuit filed by its former employees, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the former employees, they were asked to pay for various items, ranging from clothing to restaurant bills, out of their own pocket.

They were asked to purchase these items for the party's leader, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, with the promise they will be compensated for the purchases.

The two employees who are suing the party were previously fired from their position. They are also suing for compensation for what they consider an unlawful termination.

Furthermore, the employees also said they were not paid for overtime hours they worked for the biggest faction in the Knesset [the Zionist entity’s parliament].

One of the former employees is demanding up to USD 263,268 in damages from the Likud, saying he was verbally assured that the money will be returned in full by Likud director-general Tzuri Sisso.

Another employee, Kobi Zarfati, also said the party owes him money for various gifts intended for the former prime minister.

Zarfati has reached a compensation agreement with the party in the past. However, he now feels he is owed the full undisclosed amount he paid to Netanyahu.