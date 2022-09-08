Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Dies in Custody

By Staff, Agencies

Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in a deadly stabbing spree in Canada, has died after his car was run off the road, according to police.

The four-day manhunt had worsened grief and fear in the remote communities where 10 people lost their lives and more than a dozen others sustained injuries last weekend.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police [RCMP] in the province of Saskatchewan said that Sanderson had been found near Rosthern, a town about 130km from the attacks in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

He went into “medical distress” shortly after his arrest and was taken to hospital in Saskatoon where he was pronounced dead, Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a press conference.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team to conduct the independent, external investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident,” she said, adding that the police presence in the affected communities would continue.

“Again, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families and all those affected and impacted by these events. Our thoughts are with you, and I hope that now you will be able to start healing.”

Canadian media reported earlier that Sanderson’s wounds were self-inflicted after his white truck was run off the road following a high-speed police chase.

Sanderson faced three counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to the fatal attacks that devastated the Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

The rampage on Sunday marked one of the deadliest incidents of violence in Canada’s history, spurring anguish in the province of Saskatchewan and across the country.